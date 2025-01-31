NFL Draft Expert Reveals Shocking Take on Ohio State Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes have many different star players heading off to the NFL from their 2024 roster. On both sides of the football, Ohio State will be losing a lot of its best talent.
One key player who is leaving Columbus for the NFL is running back TreVeyon Henderson.
Coming off of yet another big season and being a huge part of the national championship run, Henderson has been rising up draft boards of late. He has been making a lot of noise and there are a plethora of teams with interest in potentially drafting him.
Now, the question becomes, how high could Henderson be picked and where will he end up playing the next chapter of his football career?
NFL Draft expert Todd McShay spoke out with a shocking take about Henderson's draft stock.
"TreVeyon Henderson man. He's going early. Like, he might go first round early," McShay said. "His speed, explosiveness, and you want to know what scouts freaking love about this guy? The blocking. ... I was talking to a director or personnel today, and he was like the blocking."
McShay continued on, revealing more about what the NFL director of personnel had to say about Henderson.
"He's like, 'You know what you're getting, you keep him on the field every single play. He doesn't have to come off the field.' You see that speed and the way he cuts, and everyone I talk to, it's the same thing, 'Going to be a better NFL player than a college player.'"
During the 2024 college football season, Henderson ended up carrying the football 144 times for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 27 passes for 284 yards and a touchdown.
Putting up those numbers looks even more impressive when it's known that he was sharing the backfield with Quinshon Judkins, who had just as big of a role and split touches with Henderson.
Obviously, the Buckeyes are going to miss Henderson badly during the 2025 season. His playmaking ability and consistency will be missed, but he was also a key leader for the 2024 squad.
Hopefully, Henderson will be able to land in the right situation and show off the star potential that McShay was talking about. He has the potential and ability to be a legitimate three-down starter at the NFL level.
