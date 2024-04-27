Ohio State Buckeyes WATCH: Michael Hall Jr. Gets NFL Draft Call From Cleveland Browns
Michael Hall Jr. is headed home.
Hall was drafted by the Cleveland Browns at No. 54 overall on Friday night during the 2024 NFL Draft, and the Ohio native from Strongsville looks to be a good match for the Browns' defense.
Browns general manager Andrew Berry made the call to Hall to let him know he was off the board and coming to Cleveland.
"Big Mike! ... We're really excited to get you in the building. We want you to attack, disrupt the line of scrimmage, and get after the quarterback," Berry told Hall during a video call after the selection. "That's the big thing, alright? We enjoyed having you here a couple of weeks ago, and we can't wait to get going."
Berry then turned the call over to coach Kevin Stefanski who acknowledged Hall's link to the city of Cleveland.
"Yo Mike! Do you know anything about Cleveland? We are pumped to get you up here, Stefanski said during the call. "You are a DNA fit for us. We love everything you bring to the table as a player, as a person, and you're going to wreak some havoc for us, alright? Congratulations!"
Hall wasn't the first Buckeye taken in the draft, as wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. went with the No. 4 overall pick on Thursday night during Round 1.
A Streetsboro High School (Cleveland, OH) alum, Hall made his presence felt in several instances over his three years with the Buckeyes. Hall recorded 45 total tackles and six sacks, along with numerous tackles-for-loss at critical times in games.