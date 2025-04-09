Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Big Recruiting News on Wednesday
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been on an absolute tear throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle, as head coach Ryan Day and his staff have added six prospects within the last month. This dominant run now has a chance to continue, after fans received exciting news about another player this week.
On3Sports' Steve Wiltfong reported on Wednesday that Day and the Buckeyes are currently in the lead to land 2026 four-star running back Carsyn Baker.
According to On3Sports, the Buckeyes hold an 82.4 percent chance to grab yet another four-star in the 2026 class.
The 6-foot-1, 195 lbs. rusher is a consensus top 20 player at his position within the 2026 recruiting cycle, while also being one of the best high school prospects in the state of Georgia. Despite not receiving much time in his first two seasons at Langston Hughes High School, Baker exploded onto the season in 2024. He finished his junior year with 1,282 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in 14 games, giving him an average of 91.6 rushing yard per game.
With one more season left in high school, there's a chance that Baker could easily boost his rating on national recruiting sites. In addition to the Buckeyes, the highly-touted prospect also holds offers from Clemson, Texas A&M, and South Carolina. Baker is set to take multiple visits this summer and will make the trip to Columbus on Jun 13.
