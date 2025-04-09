Ohio State Buckeyes May Have Already Found Their Next Jeremiah Smith
At this time last year, there was unending buzz surrounding Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, who was a five-star recruit garnering massive recognition before he even played in an official game.
Heck, there were many who labeled Smith the best receiver prospect in Ohio State history, and some went as far to say that he was the best wide out prospect ever, period.
Well, Smith certainly proved a whole lot of people right during his freshman campaign, hauling in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns en route to helping the Buckeyes win a national championship.
Smith still has to remain in college for two more years, so Ohio State will (hopefully) have the superstar pass-catcher at its disposal through 2026. But is it possible the Buckeyes already have the next Smith in their midst?
Smith himself thinks so, naming incoming freshman Quincy Porter—who was the first freshman to lose his black stripe at spring practice this year—as the player to watch.
“Quincy Porter (is a) big, tall receiver, just like me,” Smith said, via Eleven Warriors. “Came in, kept his head down, just working. I’m happy to see his future at Ohio State. Probably going to be the next one up, for sure.”
Like Smith, Porter is a five-star prospect, but he is actually an inch taller than Smith, coming in at 6-foot-4. The Oradell, N.J. native is the fourth-ranked receiver in the class of 2025 and the 31st-ranked player nationally,
Has Porter achieved quite the fanfare that Smith did going into his own debut season in Columbus? No, and there is a chance that Porter won't even see much action next season with Smith, Carnell Tate and others clogging the depth chart. But he could be special.
As a matter of fact, Porter played both wide receiver and defensive back in high school, so that right there should tell you how freakish of an athlete he really is.
Smith is certainly a tough act to follow, but Porter may very well be the Buckeyes' next iteration of the superstar playmaker. Or at least close to it.
