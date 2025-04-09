Ohio State Fans Will Love This Bold Claim from Potential Breakout WR
The Ohio State Buckeyes boasted what was surely the best receiving corps in college football this past season, as Emeka Egbuka, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate comprised a lethal trio.
However, one-third of that triumvirate has departed, as Egbuka will hear his name called in the NFL Draft later this month.
While the Smith-Tate tandem alone is probably enough to terrify most teams in the country, Ohio State does need someone to step in and fill the void left by Egbuka, and junior receiver Brandon Inniss is hoping to be that man.
“I feel like finally my time is now," Inniss told reporters. "I’ve been patient and I’ve never questioned the decision I made to come here. I knew how to stick with the hard times and it’s finally paying off.”
A former four-star recruit, Inniss arrived in Columbus in 2022 but has yet to take on a major role with the Buckeyes thanks to a crowded depth chart in front of him. But now, the path is clear for Inniss to carve out a major place in Ohio State's offense.
This past year, the 20-year-old logged 14 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown, with his best performance coming back in Week 2 against Western Michigan when he caught three passes for 45 yards.
Inniss will likely battle it out with Bryson Rodgers for the No. 3 receiver role, and you have to figure that Inniss has the inside track to the job based on the fact that he landed a bit more playing time than Rodgers in 2024.
Still, the Fort Lauderdale, Fl. native will need to prove himself in spring practice and throughout the remainder of the offseason in order to truly establish his role on the team.
