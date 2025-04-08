Ohio State's Ryan Day Exposes Glaring Problem for Buckeyes
The Ohio State Buckeyes are coming off of a national championship, so naturally, expectations are sky high heading into 2025.
Of course, Ohio State is hardly the same team anymore, as it has lost all but two defensive starters, so the Buckeyes will have a lot of work to do if they want to repeat.
While Ryan Day's club still possesses ample talent on both sides of the ball, Day is worried about one area in particular that could cause significant trouble for Ohio State next season: the defensive tackle position.
Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton held down the interior of the Buckeyes' defensive line this past year, but with both big bodies gone, Day is wondering how Ohio State will manage.
"There's been flashes, but in order for us to play defense like we did last year, we're going to need those guys to step up more than they have," Day said, via Chase Brown of Eleven Warriors. "I think, again, there's ability there, but consistently playing at a certain level is something that's a challenge that I know Coach [Larry] Johnson is going to be pushing these guys for over and over again."
The Buckeyes had the top-ranked defense in the country in 2024, and that had a whole lot to do with a suffocating defensive front. Day is hoping Ohio State can maintain that level of dominance going into next fall, but it won't be an easy task.
"We need these guys to step up in a big way," Day continued. "I think guys have gotten better, for sure. You're seeing it. But in order to be where we need to be next year, there needs to be more and more growth as we move forward."
Right now, Kayden McDonald and Eddrick Houston figure to be the primary two players at defensive tackle in 2025, but we'll see if things change between now and the season opener.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Yes, Ohio State Fans Should be Worried About Julian Sayin
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Sends Bold Message to NFL Teams
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day Drops Massive Update on QB Battle
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Projected to Make NFL Draft History
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Might Be Making a Push for the Starting Job