Ohio State Buckeyes Star Sends Bold Message to NFL Teams
The Ohio State Buckeyes were certainly known more for their top-ranked defense this past season, but their offense was also explosive thanks much in part to some transfer additions.
We know about quarterback Will Howard, who made the jump over from Kansas State to lead Ohio State to its first national championship in a decade, but there is also running back Quinshon Judkins, the Ole Miss transfer who was one of the most dynamic weapons in the country.
Judkins rushed for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry in 2024, logging 22 catches for 161 yards and a couple of scores. Perhapss most notably, he reached the end zone seven times during the Buckeyes' College Football Playoff run.
Now, the 21-year-old is preparing for the NFL Draft, and he is widely expected to be a Day 2 pick later this month. During an interview with Justin Melo of The Draft Network, Judkins sent a bold message to NFL teams, telling them what they can expect if they select him.
"You’re bringing in a passionate player who loves to play ball," Judkins said. "I’m going to bring energy and passion to the locker room. I’m going to do what I do best on the field, and that's to produce at a high level. Most importantly, I’m going to be a professional. I’m going to rally around my teammates and build great relationships. I’m a natural leader. I’m going to impact our locker room in a positive way. If you draft me, I’m going to come in and produce right away. I’m coming in to win and make history. I want to be special."
Judkins is one of two Ohio State halfbacks who will head to the professional level this spring, as TreVeyon Henderson will also be drafted, and probably on Day 2 just like Judkins.
We'll see if Judkins can make a successful transition onto the NFL level, and based on what we saw from him this past season, there is no reason why he can't become a terrific NFL player.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State's Ryan Day Drops Massive Update on QB Battle
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Projected to Make NFL Draft History
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes QB Might Be Making a Push for the Starting Job
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Hits New Low in Recent Projections
MORE: Ohio State Star Makes Huge Announcement Amid Major Concern