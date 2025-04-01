Dallas Cowboys Legend Throws Brutal Shot at Ohio State
Back in January 2003, the Ohio State Buckeyes completed perhaps one of the biggest upsets in the history of college football, defeating the Miami Hurricanes in the national championship.
As Ohio State fans remember quite clearly, the victory did not come without controversy, as the Buckeyes took advantage of a questionable pass interference call to ultimately send the game into overtime and then win in the extra session.
Well, NFL legend and Miami alum Michael Irvin is obviously still salty over the game that took place over two decades ago, and he fired a shot at Ohio State while making a recent trip to the campus.
Irvin wasn't on that Hurricanes team, of course, but he played for Miami from 1984 through 1987 before being selected by the Dallas Cowboys with the 11th overall pick of the 1988 NFL Draft.
He then went on to put together a Hall-of-Fame professional career, totaling five Pro Bowl appearances and helping the Cowboys win three Super Bowls.
Meanwhile, for the Buckeyes, their Fiesta Bowl win over the Hurricanes represented their first national title since 1970. Ohio State went a perfect 14-0 that season and featured stars like Maurice Clarett and Chris Gamble. It was a historically fun campaign, to say the least.
And Miami? Well, the Hurricanes have not been the same ever since that loss. They haven't won a national championship since January 2002, and over the last 20 years, Miami has collected a total of two bowl wins.
Needless to say, Ohio State kind of destroyed Miami's football program.
