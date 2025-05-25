Ohio State Legend Shockingly Remains Unsigned in NFL Free Agency
Believe it or not, NFL training camp is right around the corner, and an Ohio State Buckeyes legend still remains without a team deep into the offseason: running back J.K. Dobbins.
Dobbins was definitely one of the most talented halfbacks to hit the free-agent market back in March, but he is still unsigned, and with the NFL Draft now also long over with, it has become that much more difficult for Dobbins to find a team.
The 26-year-old is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he played 13 games for the Los Angeles Chargers, rushing for 905 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also caught 32 passes for 153 yards.
Of course, Dobbins spent three years at Ohio State between 2017 and 2019, becoming the school's second all-time leading rusher behind Archie Griffin. He also set the Buckeyes' single-season record with 2,003 yards during his final season at Columbus, where he also punched in 21 touchdowns on the ground while logging 6.7 yards per attempt.
Dobbins was ultimately selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens before signing with the Chargers.
While the Houston native is tremendously gifted, he has an incredibly checkered injury history that has absolutely sabotaged his professional career. Due to various injuries, Dobbins has played in just 37 games over five seasons, missing a whole campaign in 2021 and appearing in only one contest in 2023.
When healthy, though, Dobbins has proven to be a force, as evidenced by his lifetime average of 5.2 yards per tote. Unless he is asking for an unreasonable amount of guaranteed money or a multi-year contract, the fact that he is still without a deal is surprising, to say the least.
