Could Ohio State QB Will Howard be a First-Round Draft Pick?
The Ohio State Buckeyes have won the national championship, and while it was certainly a team effort, quarterback Will Howard deserves a massive share of the credit.
Howard was absolutely sensational in the National Championship Game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, going 17-for-21 with 231 yards and a couple of touchdowns while also carrying the ball 16 times for 57 yards on the night.
It capped a marvelous College Football Playoff run for Howard, who entered the tournament facing a barrage of questions about whether or not he was capable of leading Ohio State to a title.
Well, now we know he is, and he ended his brilliant campaign with 35 touchdown passes.
And we must ask the question: could Howard be a potential first-round pick in the NFL Draft?
No one was even considering Howard as a Day 1 pick early in the season. It wasn't even a thought heading into the CFP, either. Remember: there were some who were wondering if he was even the clear-cut starter for the Buckeyes going into 2024.
But at this point, Howard has proven his worth, and you can bet that NFL scouts have been monitoring him very closely over the last several weeks.
You can't help but hearken back to Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who was definitely not viewed as a first-round selection for most of 2023 but rocketed up draft boards after leading Michigan to a championship.
Could that also be applicable to Howard?
From a numbers perspective, Howard was arguably better this season than McCarthy was last year, and his 6-foot-4, 236-pound frame is certainly something scouts will consider.
It's also important to keep in mind that this is not considered a very strong quarterback draft class, as even Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward have their fair share of detractors.
There are a bunch of quarterback-needy teams around the NFL who won't have a shot at Sanders or Ward in April. Could one of those clubs reach and grab Howard early on?
Howard may not have the pure arm talent of Sanders or Ward, but he definitely brings terrific leadership and impressive intangibles to the table. He was very cool under pressure throughout the entire College Football Playoff, and we may have underestimated his abilities all along.
So, is there a strong likelihood of Howard being a Day 1 pick? Probably not, but we absolutely cannot rule out the possibilty based on how fantastic he looked when the stakes were highest.