Projecting The Ohio State Buckeyes' 2025 Lineup
After an incredible 2024 college football season that was capped off with a National Title victory, the Ohio State Buckeyes are now beginning to shift their focus toward the 2025 season.
Head coach Ryan Day and his squad greatly benefited from a slew of veteran players last season, which means he will have to replace the production set to leave the program.
Here's an early projection of what the Buckeyes' lineup could look like prior to the 2025 season.
*indicates incoming freshman/transfer portal player
Quarterbacks
Starter: Julian Sayin
Backups: Lincoln Kienholz, Tavien St. Clair*
Many fans may have forgotten that Day signed former five-star quarterback Julian Sayin in the last transfer portal cycle. But with Will Howard gone, Sayin is the next man up.
Before coming to Columbus, the highly-touted quarterback enrolled at Alabama for a short period of time. But when head coach Nick Saban retired, Sayin followed safety Caleb Downs to Ohio State. In addition to the young quarterback, incoming freshman Tavien St. Clair could make some noise, as the former five-star has the potential to eventually grow into a star.
Running Backs
Starters: CJ Donaldson*, James Peoples
Backups: Anthony Rodgers*
With TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins off to the NFL, Ohio State must rely on a combination of young and new players in the run game next season.
Luckily for Day, his efforts in the 2024 recruiting class and the 2025 transfer portal put him in a solid spot. CJ Donaldson, who came way via the portal, will be a perfect early-down back for the Buckeyes' offense. He will join rising sophomore James Peoples in the backfield, who compliments his style as a runner.
Wide Receivers
Starters: Jeremiah Smith, Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss
Backups: Mylan Graham, Quincy Porter*, Bryson Rodgers
While there are a ton of moving pieces on the offense heading into next year, Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate offer some stability in the passing game next year.
The two wideouts ranked No. 1 and No. 3 in receiving yards for the Buckeyes in 2024, which will be huge for a young quarterback like Sayin. On top of the lethal one-two punch, Brandon Inniss will most likely see an expanded role next year due to the departure of Emeka Egbuka.
Tight Ends
Starters: Max Klare*, Will Kacmarek
Backups: Jelani Thurman
Ohio State struck gold in the transfer portal with former Purdue standout Max Klare. The No. 1 tight end in the 2025 transfer portal cycle finished the 2024 season with 51 catches for 685 yards and four touchdowns. Klare will be the perfect replacement for the Buckeyes pervious tight end, Gee Scott Jr.
Offensive Tackles
Starters: Phillip Daniels*, Ethan Onianwa*
Backups: Deontae Armstrong, Ian Moore
Offensive Guards
Starters: Luke Montgomery, Tegra Tshabola
Backups: Devontae Armstrong, Austin Siereveld
Center
Starter: Carson Hinzman
Backup: Joshua Padilla
Even though Day was in the middle of a National Championship run when the transfer portal opened, he still managed to land two outstanding offensive tackles in Phillip Daniels and Ethan Onianwa. The two will likely take over as the starting tackles for the Buckeyes next year, while Carson Hinzman is set to make a return to the center position.
Defensive Tackles
Starters: Kayden McDonald, Eddrick Houston
Backups: Tywone Malone Jr.
Defensive Ends
Starters: Caden Curry, Kenyatta Jackson Jr.
Backups: Logan George*, Zion Grady*
The biggest question heading into next year for Ohio State will be the defensive line, as Day must find a way to replace his starting front four from last season.
Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson Jr. both saw some playing time last season, as the two combined for 38 tackles and four sacks. Despite the Buckeyes having some experienced EDGE rushers next year, the issue will be up the middle.
Linebackers
Starters: Sonny Styles, Arvell Reese
Backups: C.J. Hicks, Ty Howard*
Ohio State's defense received a huge boost when Sonny Styles announced his return for another season shortly after the team's National Championship victory. Styles, along with Arvell Reese and CJ Hicks played critical roles on defense in 2024, which is huge for a team that is losing multiple players on defense.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Davison Igbinosun, Jermaine Matthews Jr., Lorenzo Styles Jr. (Nickle)
Backups: Devin Sanchez*, Aaron Scott, Bryce West
With Davison Igbinosun set to return for next season, the Buckeyes secondary unit looks to be in solid shape. Jermaine Matthews Jr. and Lorenzo Styles Jr. will have their roles elevated, while former five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez could see a good amount of playing time in his first year with the program.
Safeties
Starters: Caleb Downs, Malik Hartford
Backups: Jaylen McClain, Faheem Delane*
Despite losing Lathan Ransom, the Buckeyes safety unit remains in good standing with Caleb Downs, Malik Hartford and Jaylen McClain returning to the team. The secondary unit will also benefit from incoming freshman Faheem Delane, who could also be in the rotation.