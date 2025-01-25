REPORT: Ohio State Sophomore WR Set To Return Despite Transfer Rumors
According to On3's Steve Wiltfong and Pete Nakos, Ohio State Buckeyes' star wideout Carnell Tate is set to return in 2025 despite the recent transfer portal rumors.
Tate, a former five-star recruit in the 2023 class, was part of the Buckeyes' wide receiver trio with freshman Jeremiah Smith and senior Emeka Egbuka. Despite playing with two NFL-caliber receivers, he finished 2024 season with 54 catches for 733 yards and four touchdowns. He stood out in Ohio State's semifinal victory over the Texas Longhorns, as led the team with seven catches for 87 yards.
While Tate may have been the third option behind Smith and Egbuka on the Buckeyes' National Championship-winning squad, the highly-touted wideout has clearly shown he could be a No. 1 receiver elsewhere. However, after Wiltfong and Nakos' report on Friday, it seems as if Tate will be back in the scarlet and gray next season.
With Egbuka projected to be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Tate should seen an increase in workload during his junior year. Egbuka finished his final season in Columbus with 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns. Thanks to head coach Ryan Day and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline's success in high school recruitment, the Buckeyes can now rely on Tate to pick up the lost production.
Ohio State will need all the firepower they can get in order to attempt another National Title run in 2025. The Buckeyes will kick off next season with a rematch at home against the Texas Longhorns on Aug 30.