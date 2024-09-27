Three Bold Predictions For Ohio State Buckeyes Against Michigan State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to begin conference play against Michigan State on Saturday at 7:00 P.M.
Last week, I went 0-for-3 on the bold predictions. I had the right mentality, but I came up short. But I’m feeling very confident in my picks this week.
Here are three bold predictions for the Buckeyes’ battle against the Spartans.
Defense Forces 2+ Turnovers
Ohio State’s defensive coordinator Jim Knowles voiced his frustration with his unit last weekend against Marshall after not giving out a defensive player of the week award. This call to action could light a fire under the defense in the team’s first road contest of 2024.
Michigan State has also been prone to turnovers, which could benefit a Buckeyes defense that has not generated tons of turnovers this season. The Spartans have a -5 turnover ratio and quarterback Aidan Chiles has thrown for seven interceptions through four games.
Offensive Line Does Not Give Up A Sack
Considering how Ohio State's offensive line has looked this season, in addition to Michigan State's defense totaling 15 sacks, this prediction is extremely bold.
However, there is validity to this take. Offensive lineman Josh Simmons told reporters on Wednesday how the program views the potential of the offensive line. The unit also received a boost last week with the return of veteran guard Donovan Jackson.
As long as this line can handle second-level rushers like linebacker Jordan Turner, who has three sacks, this prediction could become a reality.
Buckeyes Combine For 200+ Rushing Yards
This may not seem like a bold pick due to Ohio State averaging 241.0 rushing yards per game. But the Spartans' defense has been underrated this season.
Michigan State has done fairly well in defending the run, giving up 96.8 yards on the ground per game in 2024, which ranks 29th amongst FBS programs. Quarterback Will Howard may control the offense during the first half, but the Buckeyes' rushing attack will likely seal the deal later on if it starts to become a blowout.
Both Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson have been the focal point of the offense, as the duo has combined for 543 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2024. I'd expect the offensive coordinator will continue to feed each running back.