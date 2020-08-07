A 2021 commit and remaining target for Ohio State have made the SI All-American Top 10 “Watch List” at Y tight end, unveiled Friday morning by Sports Illustrated’s John Garcia Jr. and Edwin Weathersby II.

Future Buckeye Sam Hart (Aurora, Colo./Cherokee Trail) snuck onto the list at No. 10 while available prospect Bryson Nesbit came in seventh. Nesbit, from North Carolina, has been considering Ohio State along with multiple other programs.

See below for the entire group of top Y tight ends, along with the school they are currently committed to and a hyperlink to their SIAA player page.

1. Cane Berrong – Notre Dame

2. Thomas Fidone - Uncommitted

3. Hudson Wolfe - Tennessee

4. Moliki Motavao - Oregon

5. Mason Brotherton - Kansas

6. Terrance Ferguson - Oregon

7. Bryson Nesbit - Uncommitted

8. Jack Pugh - Wisconsin

9. Lake McRee - USC

10. Sam Hart – Ohio State

FULL SI ALL-AMERICAN RELEASE

A 6-foot-5 specimen, Hart chose the Buckeyes back in late December and is still planning to enroll early following disappointing news from the Colorado High School Athletic Association (CHSAA). Due to most sports being delayed into 2021, Hart will unfortunately miss his senior seasons in both football and wrestling.

The multi-sport standout also won a state championship in wrestling as a junior, going a perfect 38-0 in dual matches to take the CHSAA crown. He had finished state runner-up the previous trip.

Other takeaways from the above list: Wolfe (3) had OSU in his top-five list before choosing Tennessee back in mid-June, while Pugh (8) lives 20 minutes from Ohio State’s campus in Hilliard but opted for the Badgers.

The positional lists will continue rolling out this month, moving to the defensive side, before SI reveals its Preseason Top 99 (the SI99) on August 24.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 finalists in October, 99 finalists in November and will culminate with 25 first team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet (in New York) in December.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!