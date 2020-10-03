Future Buckeye Roundup: Multiple Commits Win League Titles, COVID-19 Strikes Again

Many Ohio State commits experienced a variety of feelings to begin this weekend. Some celebrated conference championships, one played a different opponent than originally scheduled and another thought his season was going to start.

A day earlier in the week, 2022 commit C.J. Hicks and his Dayton Archbishop Alter team helped get things started right for future Buckeyes in a Thursday contest. Alter flew past Chaminade-Julienne 49-21 as Hicks delivered nine tackles, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Then, when it came to Friday, October 2:

A quartet of in-state commits, cornerback Jyaire Brown and offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola (Lakota West), defensive tackle Mike Hall (Streetsboro) and linebacker Gabe Powers (Marysville) all won respective conference titles with their teams.

Brown and Tshabola got back onto the field after last week's game was unfortunately canceled due to a CoVID outbreak with their opponent. The Firebirds returned to action, beating West Mason (21-0) to win the Greater Miami Conference (GMC). Some GMC schools claim there was a vote to not have a league title, but Lakota West now stands 5-0 and is enjoying its first conference title since 2013.

"If we're anything, we've got a lot of endurance," Tshabola told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Coach really works us in practice. He runs us every day. If we've got anything, we've got endurance."

As the top seed in their region, Lakota West hosts West Clermont in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) playoffs next Friday.

Hall returned from a broken hand and assisted his Streetsboro Rockets to a 42-0 victory over Norton. Streetsboro won its second-straight Metro Atlantic Conference title and sixth overall. In the OHSAA playoffs, Streetsboro is the No. 2 seed in Division III, Region 9, and has a bye next week. They will ultimately face either no. 15 Niles McKinley or No. 18 Ravenna come Oct. 16.

Powers and Marysville bested Olentangy, 28-7, to claim the Ohio Capital Conference 'Cardinal Division' championship. It is Marysville's first conference championship in 21 years.

"It means a ton," Powers told Eleven Warriors. "Coming out here with my brothers and getting it done for your hometown, it means a lot."

Marysville was voted as the No. 7 seed in Division I, Region 2 for next week's OHSAA playoffs. They'll open postseason play against No. 10 Dublin Jerome. Highlights of Powers (#36) and the game are below.

Athlete Jantzen Dunn and South Warren also celebrated a big victory Friday night, defeating Bowling Green 10-7 and picking up the program's 100th victory.

Future linebacker Reid Carrico and Ironton were supposed to play South Point, but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns. Ironton was able to quickly schedule a home game against Division I Cincinnati Sycamore and won 33-11. With a 19-11 lead, Carrico (who also plays RB) bolted to the end zone twice in the fourth quarter from 27 and 89 yards to give Ironton the healthy lead.

Ironton is the No. 1 seed in Division V, Region 19 and will face either No. 16 New Lexington or No. 17 Williamsport Westfall on Oct. 17.

Perhaps the most disappointing outcome of all was athlete Denzel Burke finally ready to begin his senior year at Saguaro High School (Scottsdale, Ariz.), but his opener was cancelled because the opponent, Chaparral, had a student test positive for COVID-19.

Adam Prescott of BuckeyesNow was on hand to see 2021 safety/linebacker commit Jaylen Johnson at Cincinnati LaSalle, which prevailed in a wild 27-25 victory over rival Archbishop Moeller. Stay tuned for more on Johnson in the coming days.

