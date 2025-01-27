Could The Ohio State Buckeyes Land This Highly-Touted QB Recruit?
After winning the National Title last week, Ohio State's head coach Ryan Day and his coaching staff are beginning to look ahead at the team's future.
On3 Sports reported on Sunday that 2026 four-star quarterback Brady Smigiel has decommitted from the Florida State Seminoles, which puts the Buckeyes back in play for the highly-touted recruit.
Luckily for the Buckeyes, offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was ahead of the curve. Kelly visited the four-star quarterback one day before his announced his decommitment, according to Smigiel's father on X.
Smigiel is currently the No. 5 quarterback in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The Buckeyes have been on the California native for almost a year now, as he received an offer from Ohio State back in Feb of 2024. At 6-foot-4, 190 lbs, Smigiel has an ideal frame that could easily be modeled at the next level. He is known for his accuracy and arm strength at all three levels of the field, which makes him a perfect fit with Kelly.
Looking ahead at the position for the Buckeyes, Day has two former five-star quarterbacks in Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair. While their is plenty of talent in the quarterback room heading into next season, it's always a safe bet to hold multiple QBs due to the uncertainties with the transfer portal, especially when Ohio State lost two quarterbacks in Devin Brown and Air Noland to the portal.
The addition of Smigiel could also boost the Buckeyes' 2026 recruiting cycle, which currently features four commits as of late Jan.