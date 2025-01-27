Could The Ohio State Buckeyes Land This Highly-Touted QB Recruit?

BREAKING: Elite 2026 QB Brady Smigiel has Decommitted from Florida State, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 210 QB had been Committed to the Seminoles since June



Smigiel now becomes one of the Top Uncommitted QBs in the ‘26 Classhttps://t.co/mwF0PRbGHA pic.twitter.com/GQwxdvmVJB