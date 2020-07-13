Recruiting: Derrick Davis Jr. Puts Ohio State in Top 7

One of the top-ranked safeties in the football recruiting class of 2021, Derrick Davis Jr., not surprisingly included Ohio State on his release of top-seven schools Sunday evening.

Davis (Monroeville, Pa./Gateway) announced a packed list that included the Buckeyes alongside Penn State, USC, Clemson, LSU, Georgia and nearby Pittsburgh. Most notable not to make the cut was Alabama.

Davis is a top-100 player nationally, regardless of position, by all major recruiting outlets and one of the top couple safeties as well. It has been speculated for awhile now that he will ultimately choose between front-runners Penn State and Ohio State.

The 6-1, 190-pound Davis has not been able to make in-person visits to all schools on his newest list quite yet, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has reportedly visited “virtually” during this recent stretch after the NCAA shut down on-campus opportunities through August.

Former Gateway High School head coach, Terry Smith, is now on James Franklin’s staff as an assistant coach. State College is a little over two hours from Monroeville while Pittsburgh’s campus is just 15 minutes away from Davis’ hometown.

Davis had over 2,000 yards from scrimmage offensively as a junior, rushing for 1,507 and accounting for another 547 through the air. He also made 46 tackles on defense and projects on that said of the ball at the next level.

The Buckeyes, although not lacking for options, have still been looking to beef up their 2021 secondary with more talent to join cornerback Jakailin Johnson, safeties Andre Turrentine and Jaylen Johnson, and athletes Denzel Burke and Jantzen Dunn.

Cornerback Devonta Smith recently decommitted from the Buckeyes and flipped to Alabama in late June.

