Four-star tight end recruit to visit Ohio State for game against UCLA
Saturday won't just be a big game for the Buckeyes on the field, but off as well.
Four-star recruit, Brock Williams, is slated to visit Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15, for the Buckeyes' outing against UCLA. The game is slated to begin at a late 7:30 p.m. EST.
Williams, who's one of the most highly-touted tight end prospects in the nation, is the No. 37 national prospect, No. 2 tight end and No. 3 in the state of Illinois in the 2027 class.
In total, he has 34 offers. However, just last month, he announced he was down to three schools: Ohio State, Georgia and Texas.
Williams first visited The Shoe earlier in the season back in Week One. That game, the Buckeyes dominated the then-No.1 ranked Texas Longhorns, 14-7, in the two side's season-opener.
Already securing one win with Williams present was huge for the Buckeyes and trying to sway him to commit, but if they can pull off another this coming weekend and sell him a bit more, Ohio State could secure another 2027 recruit.
The Buckeyes were one of the first high-profile programs to send an offer Williams' way. It came back on January 29, 2025. Georgia's and Texas' offers came a few months behind on March 1.
Hopefully, that trust Ohio State had in him to give him an offer so early will help to sway him to the No. 1 team in the nation and 2024 national champions.
Alongside the success of the program, the Buckeyes have had four-star quarterback commit, Brady Edmunds, try and get the tight end to join him in Columbus. Edmunds, just like Williams, is a member of the class of 2027.
Williams' stature makes him so highly sought after.
He comes in at an impressive 6-foot-5, 210-pounds as a junior in high school. In his sophomore season, he hauled in 35 receptions for 608 yards and seven scores.
Recently, he was selected to play in the Polynesian Bowl in 2027.
This bowl, held in Hawaii, is an annual all-star game for, roughly, the top 100 high school football senior players in the country.
"It means a lot to get invited to something like this," he said. "I've watched a few Poly Bowls on TV over the past few years just hoping I would have the chance to play in one...
"I'm looking forward to play against the best of the best and the best players from all over," he said. "I'm also excited to bond with new people."
Alongside Williams, other early invites for the 2027 Polynesian Bowl are Elijah Haven, Trent Seaborn and Marcus Fakatou.
As the Buckeyes look to sway Williams to officially join Ohio State as a part of the 2027 class, they will have to put together a good atmosphere and showing for him on Saturday.