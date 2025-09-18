Inside Ohio State's freshman Bodpegn Miller's transformation from quarterback to wide receiverr
When Bodpegn Miller dropped back in the pocket at Ontario High School, you didn't know what he was going to do.
Was he going to pass it? Was he going to take off and run? Or, was he going to take the snap, toss it to one of his teammates and go streaking down the field for a reception?
Unfortunately for the many opponents that would cross his path, it would probably be all three at least once per game. Miller showed that he was one of the most dynamic players in the state of Ohio, helping lead the Ontario Warriors to multiple playoff runs and a co-conference championship in 2023.
Heading into the offseason after his junior season of high school, Miller started to take notice of the many offers he was receiving to play at the next level. Yet one stood out from the rest: The Ohio State University.
After making the decision to play wide receiver in college, he would attend camps at the University and slowly shape into a versatile threat. He completed workouts, participated in tournaments and showcased his athletic characteristics that made him so special.
Eventually, the Buckeyes decided not to wait any longer and give him an offer. That came on June 18, 2024. Just a few months before his senior season was set to begin.
With his confidence through the roof, he went out there and led the team to a 12-2 record that consisted of a 2-1 record in the state tournament. In one win against the Shelby Whippets in Week 13, he was named a state player of the week. He completed 13-of-28 passes for 294 yards and three TDs and carried the ball 24 times for 209 Yards and two TDs in the 49-48 win.
That stat line, of over 500 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns in a playoff game, is widely regarded as one of the best performances of his high school career.
That senior season saw a total of 2,216 passing yards and 20 touchdowns in the air, while he also pounded the rock on the ground with 1,988 yards and 21 touchdowns. Due to his elite play, he was named a finalist for the Mr. Ohio Football honor.
Throughout his high school career, he also played as a safety and defensive back for the Warriors. That allowed him to get the feel of matching up with wide receivers, learning the tendencies of other quarterbacks and also take note of how to create separation. He capped off his senior year with
After playing his last game in an Ontario jersey, he sat down and officially signed to play with the Buckeyes on Dec. 4, 2024.
A chance to develop
Miller will have a chance to work directly with one man who can change the trajectory of his career and form him into a legitimate wide receiver: Brian Hartline.
The Buckeyes' wide receivers and offensive coordinator was also in the same situation Miller is in currently, making that switch from being the guy throwing the ball to being a guy who hauls it in.
“I think Philip Bell and Dez Jones and Quincy Porter and Bodpegn Miller really have done a good job of putting in extra work and trying to get caught up,” Hartline said of the 2025 wide receiver class, many of whom reported early.
After getting adapted to college, Miller put on some weight and moved up to nearly 200 pounds, a notacable difference than his weight in high school.
More than likely, due to Miller being a project-type prospect, he won't see the field for a season or two, especially with the current landscape of college football being so transfer-heavy. However, with such a tall frame, competitive energy and knack for running with a football in hand, Miller has a chance to be a future starter for the scarlet and grey.
“The reason I came here is not because it’s easy. It’s because it’s hard,” Miller said at a media session last spring. “I’ve got people pushing me every day, wanting to see me be great.
“That’s just part of being a Buckeye.”