Recruiting: Buckeyes Miss Out on Elite 2022 Wide Receiver Luther Burden III

Ohio State unfortunately came up short in the recruitment of star 2022 prospect Luther Burden III Friday evening, as the highly-touted wide receiver announced his commitment to Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound aerial threat, widely regarded as top-25 player nationally and one of the very best at his position, had the Buckeyes alongside Alabama, Georgia and Missouri as other finalists.

Burden had more than 40 offers and now becomes the third Sooner commit in the upcoming 2022 cycle, joining a pair of Texas prospects in Kobie McKenzie (inside linebacker) and Jordan Hudson (wide receiver).

Oklahoma, currently holding a 1-2 record on the year after narrow losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, recently sent a pair of star wideouts to the NFL in Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (Baltimore Ravens) and CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys).

Burden, being courted by OSU’s Brian Hartline and others, had previously released a top-12 list back on September 20. Ohio State remains with six commits locked up for 2022, although no wide receivers at the moment. Bennett Christian, a tight end from Georgia, began September by committing to OSU.

The Buckeyes also have a pair of wide receivers secured for 2021 with Marvin Harrison Jr. (Philadelphia, Pa.) and Jayden Ballard (Massillon, Ohio). Harrison is ranked as the No. 4 overall wideout in the class by SI All-American and recently settled 39th on the Preseason SI99 list.

