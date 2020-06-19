BuckeyesNow
Ohio State QB Commit Kyle McCord Invited to Prestigious Elite 11 Camp

Adam Prescott

Ohio State five-star quarterback signee Kyle McCord (Philadelphia, Pa./St. Joseph’s Prep) has been officially invited to participate in the Elite 11 camp, receiving an opportunity to compete against other top quarterbacks in the recruiting class of 2021.

The 6-3, 205-pound prospect will be one of 20 high school signal callers showcasing his talents in the three-day event, scheduled this year from June 29 to July 1 in Nashville, Tenn. A total of 11 will then be “named” at the conclusion of the finals following on-field drills, classroom instruction, off-field human development and routes-on-air.

McCord committed to the Buckeyes in April of 2019, is currently the No. 52-ranked prospect overall nationally and rated fourth at his position by both Rivals and 247Sports. The Philadelphia Catholic League MVP as a sophomore, he managed to go for 1,600 yards, 25 touchdowns and just one interception this past fall as a junior despite missing time. His top target is wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., also an Ohio State commit.

Current OSU quarterback Justin Fields was named Most Valuable Player of the 2017 Elite 11 camp, while incoming freshman C.J. Stroud (Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.) earned MVP status at last year’s event.

Fellow Buckeye early enrollee Jack Miller (Scottsdale, Ariz.) was also chosen to take part in the latest camp but ended up not participating due to an injury. Dwayne Haskins, Tate Martell and J.T. Barrett were all selected in the past as well.

Elite 11 was founded in 1999 and has become the premier quarterback camp in the country, welcoming the top signal callers from across the nation to compete and enhance their skills. The regionals were canceled earlier this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Other notable class of 2021 quarterbacks selected to compete in the Elite 11 include Tyler Buchner (Notre Dame), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Sam Huard (Washington), Drake Maye (North Carolina) and Caleb Williams (uncommitted). SEE FULL LIST HERE

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

