Ohio State Buckeyes Get Bad News On Top Recruit
Back in February, the Ohio State Buckeyes landed a verbal commitment from five-star cornerback Na'eem Offord. However, until Offord officially signs, he is free to go elsewhere.
Well, it's looking more and more like Offord is seriously weighing his options.
The 6-foot-1 prospect hailing from Birmingham, Al., who has been rumored to be flipping to Auburn, has backed out of his scheduled visit with Ohio State this weekend (h/t Ryan Stano of Scarlet & Game). He will instead be staying home.
This is obviously concerning news for the Buckeyes, who are still hoping to rein in the defensive back for their star-studded 2025 recruiting class.
It also comes on the heels of Offord giving Ohio State a vote of confidence following the team's crushing loss to the Oregon Ducks in Week 7.
Well, if Offord is so confident in the Buckeyes, why is he reneging on scheduled visits?
Obviously, this does not necessarily mean that Offord will not be officially joining Ohio State. Perhaps he has something going on this weekend. It's not like he's visiting with Auburn, after all.
But there is no question that Offord's seemingly lukewarm attitude toward the Buckeyes lends credence to the notion that he may end up retracting his commitment at some point.
Offord still has plenty of time to make a final decision, as national signing day does not occur until the winter. That also means he has ample opportunity to explore other schools.
Maybe the Parker High School product will ultimately schedule another visit to Columbus in the near future. But until then, Ohio State will be sitting on pins and needles.
The Buckeyes will face the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday.