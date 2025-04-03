Ohio State Buckeyes Beat Out Notre Dame for 4-Star Defender
Another day, another victory for Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
According to On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett on X, 2026 four-star safety/linebacker Simeon Caldwell has committed to Ohio State.
The 6-foot-3, 185 lbs defensive playmaker from Jacksonville, FL held offers from Notre Dame, Georgia, and Michigan, but ultimately decided on the Buckeyes. He is currently the No. 12-ranked player in the state of Florida and a top-100 prospect in the 2026 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
Throughout his time at The Bolles School, Caldwell has shown to be an outstanding athlete and a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball. He finished his junior season with 80 total tackles, along with 12 tackles for losses and three sacks. His dominances at the high school level paved the way to his appearance at the 2025 Under Armour All-America Game.
With his combination of an impressive frame and athletic ability, Caldwell has shades of a former highly-touted Ohio State recruit, Sonny Styles. Despite Styles being an inch taller and having a higher rating than Caldwell, their paths of being a safety/linebacker player should excite Buckeye fans, considering how well Styles did after his transition to a full-time linebacker.
After the commitment from Caldwell on Thursday, the Buckeyes rank as the No. 5 program in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite Ratings. The Florida native now joins four-star safety Blaine Bradford as the two-highest defensive recruits in the class.
