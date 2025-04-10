Ohio State Star Discloses Big Change With Jeremiah Smith
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith was one of the most electrifying weapons in all of college football this past season, and just think: he was only a freshman.
Things can only get better from here on out for Smith, who is a very quiet, understated star who leads by example rather than with his voice.
However, Smith is apparently becoming more vocal in spring practice for Ohio State, and fellow wide out Carnell Tate has noticed the change.
“He’s definitely been talking more and more,” Tate said, via Eleven Warriors. “He’s getting more comfortable with it. Guys like him, when he talks, people listen and watch what he does.”
Smith may not love the attention, but given that he is arguably the most talented college football player in the country, it's something to which he may have to grow accustomed.
The 19-year-old hauled in 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season, averaging a hefty 17.3 yards per catch.
Smith was part of a loaded Buckeyes receiving corps that also included Tate and Emeka Egbuka, the latter of which is heading to the NFL Draft later this month.
Tate himself had a strong year as Ohio State's No. 3 receiver in 2024, catching 52 passes for 733 yards and four scores. More will certainly be expected of him next season, as he will step into a more significant role following the departure of Egbuka.
As far as Smith is concerned, he is now somewhat of an elder statesman in the Buckeyes' wide receiver room, as he already has a national championship under his belt and has certainly proven his worth.
