Ohio State AD Puts Buckeyes' Basketball Program on Notice
The Ohio State Buckeyes may have won a national championship in football this past season, but their basketball program was not nearly as successful.
Ohio State went just 17-15 on the year, going 9-11 in Big Ten conference play to miss the NCAA Tournament in Jake Diebler's first full season at the helm.
It represented the third straight campaign that the Buckeyes failed to qualify for the Big Dance, marking their longest drought in two decades.
Ohio State's struggles on the hardwood have not been lost on athletic director Ross Bjork, who is expecting to see much bigger things out of the Buckeyes next season and beyond.
"We don't want to tiptoe around Ohio State basketball,” Bjork said, via Eleven Warriors. “I'm challenging our staff to think of it differently internally. We're not going to tiptoe around Ohio State basketball. We know what the standard is. We have blue-blood elements in our history, and we need to be more consistent.”
It should be noted that Bjork gave Diebler a vote of confidence, saying that the 39-year-old is "the right guy" to lead the team and that the school needs to provide the basketball program with more help to make Diebler's job easier.
"And now we just have to put all of our resources behind him, too, and the same thing goes with Kevin McGuff," Bjork added. "Basketball should be more at the forefront, and so there's a lot of elements that we're working with both programs on, but in particular with Coach Diebler.”
The Buckeyes have already added a few intriguing transfers this offseason, so things are already looking up for Ohio State heading into next year. Of course, until Diebler's squad actually proves it on the court, it's all just hopeful conjecture.
Clearly, Bjork wants to see more, even if Ohio State is obviously a football school, first and foremost.
