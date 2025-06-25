Ohio State Buckeyes Get Important Update on Elite 2026 Target
With the 2026 recruiting cycle heating up this summer, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day have an opportunity to end the month of June with another huge commitment on defense.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Tuesday evening that 2026 four-star defensive lineman PJ Dean will announce his commitment on Jun. 30, with the decision coming down to the Georgia Bulldogs, South Carolina Gamecocks and the Buckeyes.
Dean, who took an official visit to Columbus earlier this month, is the No. 7 defensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting cycle, as well as the No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. At 6-foot-5, 255 lbs., the elite recruit already possesses the perfect frame for a pass rusher at the collegiate level, which would be a ideal commit for Day's top-5 class.
However, the Buckeyes once again find themselves in a huge recruitment battle between Georgia and head coach Kirby Smart for Dean. On3Sports' Steve Wiltfong gave his expert prediction to the Bulldogs on Wednesday, making this fight an uphill battle for the young recruit.
Ohio State currently holds one EDGE commit in the 2026 recruiting cycle with Khary Wilder, who was named the On3Sports' MVP of the Rivals Five-Star Challenge. But with the lack of true EDGE rushers in both the Buckeyes' 2025 and 2026 class, Dean would be a significant commit if Day can beat out the Bulldogs.
