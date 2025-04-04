Ohio State Buckeyes Land Another Key Defensive Commit
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been on a hot streak on the recruiting trail this past month, and it has extended into April with yet another commitment.
Three-star linebacker and in-state recruit CJ Sanna has committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday, according to On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett on X.
Sanna, a 2026 prospect from Olentangy High School, held offers from Wisconsin, Indiana, and Duke, but ultimately decided to stay close to home with the Buckeyes. He is the No. 20-ranked player in the state of Ohio, as well as a top 40 linebacker in the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
At 6-foot-3, 225 lbs, Sanna has stood out throughout his high school career due to his natural athletic ability from the MIKE linebacker position. In his junior season with the Braves, Sanna recorded 97 tackles and 11 tackles for losses in 11 games. In addition to being a threat in the run game, he has has shown to be a talented pass rusher, as he finished the 2024 season with seven sacks.
With Sanna announcing his commitment to the Buckeyes on Friday, head coach Ryan Day is now up to 10 commits in the 2026 recruiting class. The group features two five-star prospects in wide receiver Chris Henry Jr and Blaine Bradford, along with six four-star recruits. While he is a three-star prospect on 247Sports, Sanna is considered to be a four-star on other recruiting services, which makes him another perfect player for Day's incredible 2026 class.
