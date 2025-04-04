Dallas Cowboys are Obvious Fit for Ohio State Buckeyes Star
Ohio State Buckeyes running back Quinshon Judkins will surely be off the board within the first two days of the NFL Draft later this month, and there is a tiny faction that even believes Judkins could be a first-round pick.
That probably isn't very likely, but the chances of Judkins being off the board in Round 2 are fairly high, and one NFL team already seems enamored with the Ohio State star: the Dallas Cowboys.
Judkins met with the Cowboys this week, which does not come as too much of a surprise given that Dallas desperately needs a halfback after losing Rico Dowdle to free agency. Yes, the Cowboys did sign Javonte Williams, but he is not a featured back.
Judkins, on the other hand, racked up 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 5.5 yards per carry this past season. He was an absolute menace in the College Football Playoff, racking up seven total scores—six on the ground, one through the air—en route to helping the Buckeyes win a national championship.
Dallas is in dire need of an offensive boost after logging just 20.6 points per game in 2024, and while Judkins wouldn't comprise a be-all-end-all solution, he would certainly help make things easier for Dak Prescott and Co.
While there are plenty of teams that could use Judkins, perhaps none require his services more than the Cowboys, who went just 7-10 this past year after entering the season with high expectations following three straight 12-win campaigns.
The health of Prescott is certainly the most important variable for Dallas heading into 2025, but there is no question that the Cowboys also need some weapons, and Judkins would represent a great fit.
Dallas owns the 44th overall pick in the second round and picks 76th in Round 3. Chances are, Judkins will be gone before the latter selection, so the Cowboys may be considering pulling the trigger on the Ohio State product with their second-rounder.
