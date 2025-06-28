Ohio State Buckeyes Land Intriguing 2026 Defensive Commit on Saturday
Just one day after the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day landed four-star Damari Simeon, the program managed to grab another defensive prospect in the 2026 cycle.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Saturday that 2026 three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brickle II has committed to the Buckeyes over the Maryland Terrapins and the Florida State Seminols.
Brickle, a top-75 defensive lineman out of Florida, took multiple official visits throughout the summer, but ultimately decided on Ohio State. At 6-foot-2, 305 lbs., Brickle has an immense amount of potential due to his combination of strength and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage. And while he spent his junior season at Malvern Prep in Pennsylvania, the talented prospect announced earlier this year that he will attend IMG Academy for his senior season.
With the commitment of Brickle, Day and the Buckeyes are now at 19 recruits in the 2026 class. the group features two five-star prospects in wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and safety Blaine Bradford, along with 13 four-star commits. Brickle now joins Simeon and Khary Wilder as Ohio State's three defensive linemen commits in the class, making for solid depth in the trenches for the future of the program.
The Buckeyes remain as the No. 5 program in the 2026 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
