Ohio State Buckeyes Lose Elite 2027 Offensive Target to Oregon
Despite Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day having a successful run on the 2026 recruiting trail, the program was unable to secure a highly-touted prospect in the 2027 recruiting cycles this week.
Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Thursday that 2027 five-star receiver Kesean Bowman has committed to Oregon over the likes of Ohio State, Tennessee and LSU.
Bowman is currently the No. 1 prospect in the state of Tennessee, as well as the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The 6-foot, 174 lbs. recruit is coming off a remarkable sophomore season at Brentwood Academy, finishing with 1,023 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 56 catches.
Despite Day offering Bowman in June, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was well ahead of the Buckeyes, as the newest addition to the Big Ten Conference offered him in early March. The Tennessee product also took an unofficial visit to Eugene back in May, making it tough for Day to pursue Bowman.
Luckily for Ohio State, the program's 2027 recruiting class already features the No. 1 wide receiver prospect in five-star Jamier Brown. As a top-five prospect in his respective class, the in-state recruit has been committed to the Buckeyes since November of 2024. He finished his sophomore season at Wayne High School with 1,035 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 63 catches, proving why he is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Ohio.
