Ohio State Buckeyes Make Top Five of This NFL Star's Younger Brother
Ohio State Buckeyes' head coach Ryan Day has done a tremendous job so far throughout the 2026 recruiting trail, the program stands as the No. 3-ranked school in current cycle. The recent success, despite losing some steam this month, looks as if they will be back on track.
On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett reported on Thursday that four-star cornerback Justice Fitzpatrick has cut his school list down to five, with the Buckeyes being part of the mix.
As the younger brother of star Pittsburgh Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, Justice has made a name for himself in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The 6-foot, 185 lbs. defensive back is currently the No. 3 cornerback in his class, as well as the No. 5 player in the state of Florida, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. In his junior season at St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Fitzpatrick totaled 34 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions.
Despite his brother playing colligate football for the Alabama Crimson Tide, head coach Kalen DeBoer and his program are not in Fitzpatrick's top five. Day and his coaching staff will have to compete against the likes of Georgia, Texas, Miami, and Florida to land the highly-touted recruit.
The Buckeyes currently have one cornerback recruit in the 2026 cycle in Jakob Weatherspoon. However, the addition of Fitzpatrick would help bolster Day's secondary unit for the future.
