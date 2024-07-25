Ohio State Buckeyes Now In Four-Star Power Forward's Top Six
The Ohio State Buckeyes are having some recent success with maintaining positions on the lists of schools still being considered by many top prospects. The newest recruit to narrow down his list and keep the Buckeyes in the mix is 2025 power forward John Clark.
Joe Tipton of On3 announced that Clark cut his list down to six schools. The 6'9" big man kept the Houston Cougars, Texas A&M Aggies, Oklahoma Sooners, Kansas Jayhawks and the Texas Longhorns on the list, along with the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Clark has scheduled three official visits according to Tipton. Texas A&M, Houston and Texas are prepared to host Clark in September, while trips to Ohio State, Oklahoma and Kansas have not yet been set.
The Buckeyes are fairly new to the recruitment of Clark after extending an offer earlier in July, but the talented prospect seems to like how things are going with them so far.
"They're new to my recruitment, but I like the relationship that I have with Coach (Jamall) Walker," Clark told On3. "He calls me a lot and texts me a lot. I feel like I fit what they like to do with their bigs. They like my versatility and that I'm aggressive and rebound the basketball."
Rebounding the basketball is certainly something that Clark does well. According to MaxPreps, he averaged 13.1 rebounds per game last season, while also scoring 17.8 points per game. His junior season at Klein Cain High School in Houston, Texas was his last with the Hurricanes. He chose to transfer to Link Academy in Missouri for his senior season. Clark is now teamed up with two other Ohio State targets in guard Davion Hannah and fellow big man A'mare Bynum.
Clark is currently rated as the No. 14 power forward on On3, just one spot ahead of Bynum. 247 Sports currently has Clark listed as a center and ranks him at No. 6.
Despite being late to the party in Clark's recruitment, things seem to be going well for the Buckeyes. Jake Diebler and his staff will have multiple shots to land at least one player from Link Academy's 2024-25 roster.