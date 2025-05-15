Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Huge Update on 2026 5-Star TE Target
The Ohio State Buckeyes have dominated throughout the 2026 recruiting cycle, as head coach Ryan Day continues to land multiple top recruits such as Chris Henry Jr. and Blaine Bradford. But this run may not be coming to a close anytime soon after the program received huge news regarding one of the top prospects in the class.
According to On3Sports' Hayes Fawcett on Thursday, 2026 five-star tight end Mark Bowman is down to seven schools, which includes the Ohio State Buckeyes.
Bowman is the consensus No. 1 player at his position in the 2026 recruiting cycle due to his outstanding receiving ability. The 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. California native has drawn comparisons to current NFL star Brock Bowers, as his play style resembles a big wide receiver. In his junior season at Mater Dei High School, he finished with 32 receptions for 435 yards and eight touchdowns.
Out of the seven remaining schools in the running for Bowman, the Buckeyes and the Miami Hurricanes are the two programs that have not scheduled official visits, according to 247Sports. While it's unclear where Bowman will ultimately end up, he would be a significant addition to Day's 2026 recruiting class. The Buckeyes are currently rank as the No. 3 school in the 2026 cycle, and the highly-touted tight end would give Ohio State three five-star prospects in the class.
