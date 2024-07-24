Ohio State Buckeyes Reportedly Making Late Push For 2025 Recruit Josh Petty
On July 18th, the reports started to circulate that five-star interior offensive lineman Josh Petty would announce his commitment on August 12th. The 6'4", 265-pound prospect from Georgia currently has the Ohio State Buckeyes in his top five. The Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the Stanford Cardinal currently join the Buckeyes in the hunt for his commitment.
At the time of this announcement, the Florida State Seminoles appeared to be the heavy favorite to land a commitment from Petty. Although Florida State still looks the favorite on On3's recruiting prediction machine, Steve Wiltfong of On3 stated that the Buckeyes are trying to make a late charge to get a commitment from Petty.
As Wiltfong touched on in the clip posted above by The Scarlet and Gray Podcast, Petty is not the only five-star offensive line recruit that the Buckeyes are hoping to get a commitment from in August. David Sanders Jr. is scheduled to announce his decision just five days after Petty on August 17th. The Buckeyes, Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs and Nebraska Cornhuskers are the four teams vying for the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country.
For a while now, Ohio State has appeared to be in a strong position in the race for Sanders. If Sanders does in fact choose Ohio State, that will be a major win for the Buckeyes, but perhaps not as big of a surprise as if Petty were to choose Ohio State.
Anything can happen with a last minute push in the recruiting world and perhaps the final charge for Petty can pay off for the Buckeyes. Getting just one of these two talented offensive linemen would be great, but landing both would be incredible for the 2025 recruiting class.