Ohio State Buckeyes Target Breaks Down No. 1 Priority for Visit
The Ohio State Buckeyes are a program that often is able to at least get a look from some of the top recruits for upcoming classes. The next recruiting class or two is no different as Ohio State football has locked up some of the best in the business to join their roster.
That said, the recruiting trail never ends, and the Buckeyes continually have to show why they are the best in the country. Coming off a national championship, Ryan Day and company have been hosting a myriad of recruits and are looking to add talent to their roster.
One name to keep an eye on is four-star defensive end Keysaun Eleazer, who has already been offered by Ohio State and will take an official visit to Columbus from June 13-15, Eleven Warriors' Garrick Hodge noted in a recent column. Eleazer also put on X (formerly known as Twitter) with some clear enthusiasm about his trip up north. He will be coming from Raleigh, NC, where he is currently playing for Southeast Raleigh.
With offers from several major Division 1 program, Eleazer broke down exactly his top priority for when he comes to Ohio State, and it has everything to do with the culture and how the current players like their situation.
"I’m looking forward to spending time with the coaches, but mainly interacting with the players and seeing how they feel about Ohio State outside of the football aspect,” he said via Hodge's article.
Eleazer is ranked as the 51st EDGE in the class and the 24th-best player from the state of North Carolina. He is in the Class of 2026. With 32 offers, Eleazer is set to make numerous visits over the next few weeks with Georgia Tech on May 30, Tennessee on June 6 and then Ohio State.
Let's hope the current players can sell the culture and how they're developing as that is something that Eleazer clearly values in a collegiate program. The Buckeyes see his potential, and having jumped from originally being a three-star recruit, the ratings are following an upward trend as well.