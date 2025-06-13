Ohio State Football Cracks Final 4 for 4-Star Prospect at Ultra-Thin Position Group

NEWS: Four-Star TE Mack Sutter is down to Alabama, Ohio State, Illinois, & Ole Miss, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’6 225 TE from Dunlap, IL will announce his Commitment June 26th



He’s ranked as a Top 100 Recruit (No. 6 TE) per the On3 Industryhttps://t.co/oE9uNJtyTr pic.twitter.com/1NI6Ky37si