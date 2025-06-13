Ohio State Football Cracks Final 4 for 4-Star Prospect at Ultra-Thin Position Group
The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of the best programs in the country at developing talented players and preparing them for a lengthy career in the NFL.
However, even they have certain positional groups where they thrive more at doing the above. Wide receiver, running back, and cornerback seem to be the main groups that Ohio State is really good at both recruiting and developing. Tight end hasn't been a position that they've consistently promoted, and this season, they will get most to all of their production at the position from Max Klare, a Purdue transfer. Klare is expected to be a breakout candidate for the Buckeyes and could see a significant workload.
Looking forward, it isn't clear what the future of the position is like, and that might be where Mack Sutter, a four-star recruit from Illinois, inserts himself. Sutter is the 7th-best player at the position in the Class of 2026, per 247Sports ranking. He has recently included Ohio State football in his final four programs, also having home-state Illinois, Alabama and Ole Miss.
Sutter, in 247Sports composite ranking system, actually jumps to the 6th-best tight end and is the top player from the state of Illinois, which may make the Fighting Illini the favorite to land the star.
Having taken his official visit to Ohio State on May 30 and being recruited by Keenan Bailey, Sutter has been able to see what the Buckeyes are made of. He has one more official visit to take which is to Alabama on June 20. He has also visited Ole Miss and Illinois. All four programs, except for Illinois actually, don't have significant tight end roster outlooks and could use a top-ten weapon at the position.
At 6-foot-5, he has the frame to be able to be a sizable target for quarterbacks as well. With a decision likely coming in the late summer, Sutter is undoubtedly a name to keep an eye on.