Buckeyes Offer 2023 In-State Offensive Guard Joshua Padilla

The Buckeyes become just the seventh program to offer the rising junior.

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa extended a scholarship offer on Monday afternoon to Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne offensive guard Joshua Padilla.

The 6-foot-4 and 265-pound Padilla joins Mentor four-star defensive end Brenan Vernon, Findlay offensive tackle Luke Montgomery and Pickerington Central safety Sonny Styles as the only in-state players in the class of 2023 with an offer from the Buckeyes. He is not yet ranked by any major recruiting sites but holds early offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Eastern Kentucky, Miami (Ohio), Oregon and Pittsburgh, which would suggest he’ll be among the top players at his position when rankings are finally unveiled for his class.

Padilla and 2022 four-star offensive tackle Aamil Wagner – who landed an offer from the Buckeyes earlier this month and subsequently included Ohio State in his top six alongside Auburn, Kentucky, Notre Dame Penn State and Stanford – led the Warriors to a 5-3 record and an appearance in the state playoffs last fall. He is also standout wrestler who recently qualified for state.

The Buckeyes have had plenty of success in recruiting Wayne this century, landing safety Will Allen and wide receiver John Hollins in 2000, linebacker Marcus Freeman in 2004, cornerback Donnie Evege in 2007, quarterback Braxton Miller in 2011, defensive tackle Robert Landers in 2015 and wide receiver L’Christian “Blue” Smith in 2018. There was at least one Warrior on Ohio State’s roster from 2000-18, something no other high school in the country can claim.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Virginia Offensive Tackle Zach Rice Includes Ohio State Among Final Five Schools

2022 Georgia Offensive Tackle Addison Nichols Sets Official Visit To Ohio State

2022 Indiana Offensive Tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin Includes Ohio State In Top Five

2022 Tennessee Running Back Dallan Hayden Visits Ohio State

2023 Florida Defensive Tackle John Walker Places Ohio State In Top 12

2022 Georgia Wide Receiver Kojo Antwi Reveals Top Schools, Sets Announcement Date

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook