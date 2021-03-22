Zach Rice Includes Ohio State Among Final Five

On Sunday evening, Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian Academy five-star offensive tackle Zach Rice trimmed his extensive list of scholarship offers down to Alabama, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Virginia and announced those five schools would each receive an official visit before he makes his college decision.

The 6-foot-6 and 282-pound Rice – who is considered the top-rated offensive tackle and No. 21 prospect overall in the class of 2022 – picked up an offer from the Buckeyes last April. He’s never been to campus but chats regularly with head coach Ryan Day, offensive line coach Greg Studrawa and offensive graduate assistant Kennedy Cook, as well as a number of Ohio State’s current players and commitments.

Offensive tackle continues to be the Buckeyes’ top priority for the current recruiting cycle, with the staff hoping to land three or four more players at the position in addition to West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Tegra Tshabola. Other players to keep an eye on include Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt five-star Gunner Givens; Charlestown, Ind., four-star Kiyaunta Goodwin; Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star Aamil Wagner; Miami (Fla.) Columbus four-star Julian Armella; Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian School four-star offensive tackle Addison Nichols; Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star Kam Dewberry; Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs four-star Billy Schrauth; and the Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy teammates of four-star Tyler Booker and three-star Aliou Bah.

Goodwin and Wagner recently included Ohio State among their top five or six schools, while Nichols announced he plans to take an official visit to Columbus in late June, as well.

As for Rice, he does not have any crystal ball predictions at this time. However, it’s widely assumed the Buckeyes are looking up at the Tar Heels and home-state Cavaliers in the race to land his pledge, though there’s certainly still time to make a move in his recruitment.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Tennessee Running Back Dallan Hayden Visits Ohio State

2023 Florida Defensive Tackle John Walker Places Ohio State In Top 12

2022 Georgia Wide Receiver Kojo Antwi Reveals Top Schools, Sets Announcement Date

Ryan Day Previews the Start of 2021 Spring Practice

Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker Charged with OVI, Suspended From Football Team

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook