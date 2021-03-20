2022 Indiana Offensive Tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin Includes Ohio State In Top Five

One of Ohio State’s top targets for the current recruiting cycle once again trimmed his list of scholarship offers on Friday afternoon as Charlestown, Ind., four-star offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin included Ohio State in his top five along with Alabama, Clemson, Kentucky and Michigan State.

The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Goodwin is considered the fifth-best offensive tackle and No. 47 prospect overall in the class of 2022 and continues to see his stock rise after shedding more than 125 pounds over the last year. He previously named a top 13 in late February, dropping Arizona State, Florida State, Indiana, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Oregon and USC from his list.

Goodwin has been in contact with head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa for almost three years now, dating back to when he attended a spring practice in April 2018. He finally landed an offer from the Buckeyes last August, and the program has been considered the favorite to land his pledge ever since.

One thing that has prevented Goodwin from making his college decision, though, is a lack of visits due to the ongoing recruiting dead period. He’s visited Alabama, Kentucky and Ohio State, but didn’t get the full recruiting experience at any of those schools because he wasn’t a priority target at the time, and he’s never been to Clemson or Michigan State.

Goodwin also has no interest in conducting self-guided visits because his commitment will ultimately come down to which coaching staff he has the best relationship with.

One more thing working for the Buckeyes is the success they’ve had in recruiting the state of Indiana in recent years, landing wide receivers Terry McLaurin and Austin Mack; offensive linemen Dawand Jones, Josh Fryar and Zen Michalski; and linebackers Pete Werner and Craig Young. Ohio State also holds a pledge from Bloomington South four-star athlete Dasan McCullough and is viewed as the favorite to land Greenwood Center Grove four-star defensive tackle Caden Curry, who are considered the second- and third-best players in the state behind only Goodwin.

The Buckeyes already have one offensive tackle in the fold in West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West four-star Tegra Tshabola and are looking to take three or four more linemen this cycle. Other options, in addition to Goodwin, including Lynchburg (Va.) Liberty Christian five-star Zach Rice; Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt five-star Gunner Givens; Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne four-star Aamil Wagner; Humble (Texas) Atascocita four-star Kam Dewberry; Fond Du Lac (Wis.) St. Mary’s Springs four-star Billy Schrauth; and Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy three-star Aliou Bah.

Wagner notably listed Ohio State in his top six early this morning.

