Raesjon Davis Sets College Announcement Decision Time

The former LSU linebacker commit is prepared to announce where he's going to play college football. Here is when he'll make his decision and how you can watch.

Ohio State has remained in hot pursuit of former LSU linebacker commit Raesjon Davis, a west coast native from Santa Ana, California and Mater Dei High School star.

Davis came to Columbus with his parents on an unofficial visit last weekend, marking his third trip to Ohio's capital city but his first with mom and dad. Davis is down to five schools in his recruitment and he's most likely to choose between the Buckeyes and USC. At the moment, it appears the Trojans may have a slight edge in the race.

With National Signing Day approaching on Wednesday, Davis has set his announcement. He will make his decision at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday as part of 247Sports' National Signing Day show.

Davis told Greg Biggins from 247Sports about his trip to Columbus, saying it's helped him get a better feel for how things could play out for him there.

“I loved it there,” Davis told Biggins. “I would definitely say the trip moved them up my list, not just because I liked it but my parents really liked it there too. The best part for me was being around all the players. All the early enrollees were with me the whole time and showed us around the campus and the city itself.

“I already knew Evan (Pryor) from 7v7 and Tre (TreVeyon Henderson) from the Future 50 and I was able to meet all the other guys as well and they were great to be around. Kyle (McCord) was super cool, I really enjoyed being around him. I knew Jack (Sawyer) already too and like him a lot, Jaylen (Johnson) is a great dude and like I said, all the guys were great and I really connected well with all of them.”

The Buckeyes have a very full class already committed in the Class of 2021 (21 players have signed, 15 of whom have already early-enrolled and moved on campus). Additionally, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau is considered the top defensive player in the country and remains unsigned (until at least April), but the Buckeyes are said to be heavy favorites for him.

After Ryan Day told the media in his first post-season press conference that the team only has room for "probably one more guy" on the roster in this class, we'll have to see what kind of roster-gymnastics he could perform if both Davis and Tuimoloau want to wear Scarlet and Gray.

We'll see how it all plays out on Wednesday morning.

