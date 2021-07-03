2021 Ohio State DE Target J.T. Tuimoloau Sets Commitment Date

At long last, Ohio State will finally know if it has done enough to secure a commitment from Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau, as he announced that he will make his college decision at 4 p.m. ET on July 4.

“I’ll be announcing my decision on the 4th of July,” Tuimoloau told 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman.

The 6-foot-5 and 277-pound Tuimoloau – who is considered the second-best defensive lineman and No. 3 prospect overall in the class of 2021 – is set to choose among finalists Ohio State, Oregon, USC and Washington. He took his official visit with the Huskies on June 4-6, Trojans on June 14-16, Buckeyes on June 18-20 and Ducks on June 20-22.

"I loved it, it was a very good trip, getting to come out here with all my family," Tuimoloau said of his lone visit to Columbus. "The people around us on the trip were very genuine and a first class act altogether. I always felt like they shot it straight with us."

Ohio State remains the favorite in the 247Sports crystal ball predictions, with six predictions in their favor. Huffman’s is perhaps the one to keep an eye on, though, as he’s the only reporter with whom Tuimoloau has spoken with over the course of his recruitment.

