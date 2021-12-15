2022 Chicago WR Kaleb Brown Signs With Ohio State

The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from one of the country's top-rated slot receivers.

BROWN PROFILE

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

High School: St. Rita of Cascia

Size: 5-foot-11, 177 pounds

Composite Ranking: ★★★★

Commitment Date: June 7, 2021

Recruitment Recap: Brown kept his recruitment relatively close to the vest and was widely viewed as a Michigan lean early on thanks to his relationship with Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy and wide receiver A.J. Henning, who are both Chicagoland natives.

But an offer from Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and the almost daily communication between the two sides during the nearly 15-month recruiting dead period thrust the Buckeyes into the lead.

Brown used the lack of visits during the pandemic as the opportunity to see which programs were truly interested in landing his pledge, which is why he committed to Ohio State during a one-day unofficial visit in early June.

Evaluation: “Brown is the prototype slot player in the modern game, and that is especially true in the Ohio State offense, which prioritizes playmaking ability with the football,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “Brown could line up outside, but when he’s in the slot he is at his most dangerous. The St. Rita star is an explosive athlete that shows an elite burst, vertical speed and he possesses a strong, athletic build.

“His combination of vertical speed and make-you-miss ability is outstanding, and his ball skills are top notch. Brown turns into a running back once he gets the football, something the Ohio State coaches are going to love.”

-----

