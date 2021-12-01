Report: Ohio State's Tony Alford Turns Down Job Offer From New LSU Coach Brian Kelly

Alford coached the wide receivers and running backs under Kelly for five seasons at Notre Dame.

According to a report from Pete Sampson of The Athletic, Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford turned down the opportunity this week to join Brian Kelly’s new staff at LSU.

Alford, who is in his seventh season with the Buckeyes, served as the wide receivers and running backs coach under Kelly at Notre Dame from 2010-14. Their relationship apparently wasn’t enough to lure him to Baton Rouge, though.

“I love it here,” Alford told The Columbus Dispatch shortly after the report surfaced. “Not like – love it. Ryan Day is the best coach in the business.”

Alford’s current situation is among the best in the nation, as well, with freshman TreVeyon Henderson as one of college football’s breakout stars. There’s also sophomore Marcus Crowley, redshirt freshman Miyan Williams, freshman Evan Pryor and 2022 Tennessee four-star Dallan Hayden providing quality depth moving forward.

“I’ve got a great room,” Alford said. “I’ve got great kids that I have so much respect and admiration for. I hope that they believe that I give them as much as they give me.

“I’m working with the best head coach in all of college football and I’ve got unbelievable kids. Why would I leave?”

With Alford off the board, it was reported by On3’s Gerry Hamilton that Kelly is expected to retain running backs coach Kevin Faulk, who has been the Tigers’ running backs coach for the last two seasons, as well as cornerbacks coach/recruiting coordinator Corey Raymond.

