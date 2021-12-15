2022 St. Clairsville, Ohio, OT Avery Henry Signs With Ohio State

Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    2022 St. Clairsville, Ohio, Offensive Tackle Avery Henry Signs With Ohio State

    The Buckeyes have just secured a signature from a developmental prospect with a high ceiling.
    HENRY PROFILE

    Hometown: St. Clairsville, Ohio

    High School: St. Clairsville

    Size: 6-foot-6, 305 pound

    Composite Ranking: ★★★

    Commitment Date: Oct. 20, 2021

    Recruitment Recap: Henry was committed to Iowa State when he attended a one-day camp in Columbus, then reopened his recruitment following an unofficial visit to Ohio State for the win over Akron on Sept. 25.

    Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson and offensive line coach Greg Studrawa attended one of Henry’s games in mid-October, after which they extended a scholarship offer. It then took him just two days to commit to the Buckeyes. 

    Evaluation: While the 6-foot-6 and 305-pound Henry might not have the same star power as some of the other recruits in Ohio State’s class, there’s no denying his work ethic and determination after he lost more than 65 pounds over the last year.

    Henry projects very similarly to junior offensive tackle Dawand Jones, who came to Columbus as a massive but unheralded prospect and has since developed into one of the Buckeyes’ best offensive linemen. 

    But like Jones, he must continue to transform his body and add muscle in order to see playing time down the line.

