2022 CB Terrance Brooks Flips From Ohio State To Home-State Texas

The Buckeyes miss out on one of the country’s most physically gifted cornerback prospects.

Although he’s been committed to Ohio State since June, Little Elm, Texas four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks flipped to the home-state Longhorns on Wednesday, the first day of the Early Signing Period.

"I feel like it would be special for me to be at home," Brooks said during his Early Signing Period ceremony, which was emceed by BuckeyesNow's Brendan Gulick.

The 5-foot-11 and 190-pound Brooks, who is considered the eighth-best cornerback and No. 59 prospect overall in the class of 2022, committed to the Buckeyes in late June after taking an official visit with the program.

Prior to that, Brooks was considered and Alabama or Texas lean at different points in his recruitment. The Longhorns made another push late in the process and were ultimately able to keep him home thanks, in large part, to the uncertainty of the defensive coaching staff in Columbus.

Brooks becomes the second cornerback to decommit from Ohio State this cycle, joining Georgia five-star signee Jaheim Singletary. However, the Buckeyes still have a pair of four-stars prospects in the fold in Jyaire Brown and Ryan Turner, who signed on Wednesday morning.

In addition to Brooks' flip, fellow Little Elm native Ryan Watts' recent decision to transfer from the program and the expected NFL departures of Sevyn Banks and Cam Brown will leave Ohio State with just six scholarship cornerbacks on the roster next season.

That likely means the Buckeyes will look to add another player through the portal this offseason to add depth to the unit.

