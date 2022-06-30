The Buckeyes were able to flip the fast-rising prospect despite his relationship with the Red Raiders' staff.

Ohio State’s recent run of commitments continued on Thursday afternoon when Waxahachie, Texas, four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt flipped his pledge from Texas Tech a little more than one week after wrapping up his official visit.

The 6-foot-0 and 175-pound Simpson-Hunt, who is considered the 22nd-best cornerback and No. 173 prospect overall in the class of 2023, is a relatively new name on the Buckeyes’ board, as he only landed an offer from safeties coach/area recruiter Perry Eliano in early May.

Simpson-Hunt’s initial recruitment went fairly quickly, as he picked up an offer from new Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire in November – his first at the Football Bowl Subdivision level – and committed to the program just a few weeks later.

Things have changed drastically in the months since, however, with Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, TCU, USC and Utah also throwing their hats into the ring.

That said, Simpson-Hunt never strongly considered any schools outside of Ohio State and Texas Tech, as he only took official visits with the Buckeyes on June 17-19 and Red Raiders on June 24-26. After some deliberation, he then decided to flip his pledge.

Simpson-Hunt now becomes the 15th member of the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class, joining Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Kayin Lee and Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star Dijon Johnson at the cornerback position.

Secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton is now focused on finishing out the cycle with a pledge from Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star Jermaine Mathews, who will announce his college decision on Friday

