Skip to main content

2023 Texas Tech Cornerback Commit Calvin Simpson-Hunt Flips To Ohio State

The Buckeyes were able to flip the fast-rising prospect despite his relationship with the Red Raiders' staff.

Ohio State’s recent run of commitments continued on Thursday afternoon when Waxahachie, Texas, four-star cornerback Calvin Simpson-Hunt flipped his pledge from Texas Tech a little more than one week after wrapping up his official visit.

The 6-foot-0 and 175-pound Simpson-Hunt, who is considered the 22nd-best cornerback and No. 173 prospect overall in the class of 2023, is a relatively new name on the Buckeyes’ board, as he only landed an offer from safeties coach/area recruiter Perry Eliano in early May.

Simpson-Hunt’s initial recruitment went fairly quickly, as he picked up an offer from new Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire in November – his first at the Football Bowl Subdivision level – and committed to the program just a few weeks later.

Things have changed drastically in the months since, however, with Alabama, Baylor, Florida, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, Stanford, Texas, TCU, USC and Utah also throwing their hats into the ring.

That said, Simpson-Hunt never strongly considered any schools outside of Ohio State and Texas Tech, as he only took official visits with the Buckeyes on June 17-19 and Red Raiders on June 24-26. After some deliberation, he then decided to flip his pledge.

Simpson-Hunt now becomes the 15th member of the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class, joining Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove four-star Kayin Lee and Tampa (Fla.) Wharton four-star Dijon Johnson at the cornerback position.

Secondary/cornerbacks coach Tim Walton is now focused on finishing out the cycle with a pledge from Cincinnati Winton Woods four-star Jermaine Mathews, who will announce his college decision on Friday

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Report: UCLA, USC Planning To Join Big Ten As Soon As 2024 Season

Ohio State Projected To Have Two Top-Five Picks In 2023 NFL Draft

Ohio State WR Kaleb Brown Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery

2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley Earns Ohio State Offer With Camp Performance

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Blasts Kent State, 66-0

Former WR Terry McLaurin Signing Extension With Washington Commanders

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (2)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders

UCLA USC
Football

Report: UCLA, USC Planning To Join Big Ten As Soon As 2024 Season

By Andrew Lind2 hours ago
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State Projected To Have Two Top-Five Picks In 2023 NFL Draft

By Andrew Lind4 hours ago
Kaleb Brown
Football

Ohio State WR Kaleb Brown Undergoes Minor Knee Surgery

By Andrew Lind22 hours ago
Colin Hurley
Recruiting

2025 Florida QB Colin Hurley Earns Ohio State Offer With Strong Camp Performance

By Andrew LindJun 29, 2022
J.T. Barrett
Football

Countdown To Kickoff 2022: Ohio State Blasts Kent State, 66-0

By Andrew LindJun 29, 2022
43. Zed Key
Basketball

Ohio State Reveals 2022-23 Non-Conference Basketball Schedule

By Andrew LindJun 29, 2022
Terry McLaurin
Football

Former Ohio State WR Terry McLaurin Signing Three-Year, $71 Million Extension With Washington Commanders

By Andrew LindJun 28, 2022
Landon Pace
Recruiting

Ohio State Offers 2025 TE Landon Pace, Son Of Former OT Orlando Pace

By Andrew LindJun 28, 2022