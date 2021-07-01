Ohio State LB Teradja Mitchell Uses Name, Image And Likeness To Start Clothing Brand

The fashion and retail major is putting his studies to good use by launching Above The Realm.

With college athletes now allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness, Ohio State senior linebacker Teradja Mitchell has started a clothing brand called Above The Realm.

This has actually been a long time coming for Mitchell, a former four-star prospect from Virginia Beach who is set to be a first-year starter for the Buckeyes this fall.

“I’ve wanted to start a clothing brand for a while now,” Mitchell told BuckeyesNow. “My major is Fashion and Retail Studies and being from a fashion hub like Virginia, where you have icons like Pharrell, Missy Elliott and Pusha T, it’s always inspired me to take that same path.”

According to Mitchell, the idea behind the name Above The Realm stems from the action of elevation and reaching beyond worldly limits.

“The message behind it all is to strive to a level out of this world while also bringing an abstract street wear brand to the world for everyone to wear – even people who aren’t sports fans, which is why I didn’t involve sports,” he said.

Above The Realm’s style was created by Mitchell and a team of graphic designers that includes Ohio State student Camryn Hawthorne. They’ve produced three t-shirt designs thus far, all shown below, but plan to incorporate hats, hoodies, sweatpants and wristbands as the brand continues to grow.

The shirts are available in black, white, gray, red, blue and green and cost $35 apiece. Orders can be placed by contacting Mitchell at Above The Realm’s Instagram page (@above.the.realm).

