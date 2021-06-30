2023 Findlay OT Luke Montgomery Puts Ohio State In Top 12

The in-state prospect was on campus twice this month to spend time with the coaching staff.

Findlay, Ohio, four-star offensive tackle Luke Montgomery included Ohio State in his top 12 this week alongside Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford and Tennessee.

The 6-foot-5 and 260-pound Montgomery is considered the fifth-best offensive tackle and No. 53 prospect overall in the class of 2023, though he’s still learning the position after playing tight end and defensive end early in his high school career.

Montgomery landed an offer from Ohio State in February, which was somewhat of a surprise given the fact that offensive line coach Greg Studrawa hadn’t had the chance to evaluate him in person. But with the dead period still ongoing at the time and no end in sight, the Buckeyes couldn’t risk waiting and falling behind some of the programs that already offered.

That decision paid dividends, though, as Montgomery has continued to develop into one of the nation’s most sought-after offensive linemen, as evidenced by his aforementioned top schools list.

Montgomery visited campus for the first time for the annual spring game in April and returned for an unofficial visit on June 1 – the day the dead period ended – in order to spend time with Studrawa, head coach Ryan Day and graduate assistant Kennedy Cook.

That kicked off an exhaustive month of visits that included trips to Ann Arbor, Athens, Clemson, East Lansing, Knoxville, Norman, South Bend and Tuscaloosa, as well as a return trip to Columbus for another camp visit on June 22.

Montgomery indicated that day that he wants to take his time with the process so that he can conduct game day visits this fall before committing to the school of his choice the summer before his senior season.

“I guess just the wow (factor),” Montgomery told reporters gathered at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center when asked what will go into his eventual decision. “Like, do I see myself in this position in a couple years where these guys are at right now, working out in the mornings and grinding every day? And who is going to take the best care of me? Obviously, academics at all these schools are amazing, so I’m not really going to worry about my degree after school.”

Of course, it’s far too early to project how many offensive linemen the Buckeyes will take next cycle. But it’s worth noting a pledge from Montgomery would help in the staff’s pursuit of his younger brother, 2025 Findlay quarterback Ryan Montgomery, who will be an offer candidate in the future.

-----

You may also like:

NCAA Adopts Interim Policy On Name, Image And Likeness

2022 Texas CB Terrance Brooks Commits To Ohio State

Analyzing The Impact Of Brooks' Pledge On Ohio State's 2022 Recruiting Class

Ohio State QB Commit Quinn Ewers Participating In Elite 11 Finals

Ohio State's Duane Washington To Skip Senior Season, Remain In NBA Draft

2023 Mentor DE Brenan Vernon Commits To Notre Dame Over Ohio State

2022 Georgia S Jake Pope Includes Ohio State In Top 5 Ahead Of Decision

NCAA Division I Council Recommends Name, Image And Likeness Policy

Ohio State To Host Duke As Part Of 2021 ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Gov. Mike DeWine To Sign Executive Order On Name, Image and Likeness

Record 26 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Compete At Tokyo Olympics

Former Ohio State Sprinter Christina Clemons Receives Custom Doritos Bag

2022 North Carolina DT Curtis Neal Commits To Wisconsin Over Ohio State

2021 Ohio State DE Target J.T. Tuimoloau Cancels Alabama Visit

Former Ohio State S Tyvis Powell Signs With BC Lions Of CFL

Ohio State Shot Putter Adelaide Aquilla Qualifies For Tokyo Olympics

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook