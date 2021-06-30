NCAA Adopts Policy Allowing Student-Athletes To Profit From Name, Image And Likeness

Student-athletes in all 50 states will be able to profit off their name, image and likeness starting Thursday.

Collegiate athletes will finally have the opportunity to profit from their name, image and likeness after the NCAA Division I Board of Directors adopted an interim policy that suspends amateurism rules related to name, image and likeness during its meeting on Wednesday afternoon.

“This is an important day for college athletes since they all are now able to take advantage of name, image and likeness opportunities,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “With the variety of state laws adopted across the country, we will continue to work with congress to develop a solution that will provide clarity on a national level.

"The current environment – both legal and legislative – prevents us from providing a more permanent solution and the level of detail student-athletes deserve.”

The announcement comes just one day before name, image and likeness legislation was set to take effect in eight states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, New Mexico, Ohio and Texas. Now student-athletes in all 50 states will be able to benefit.

The policy allows student-athletes to engage in name, image and likeness opportunities regardless of whether or not their state has legislation in place without violating NCAA rules. In those states that have already enacted legislation, such actions should be consistent with state, college and/or conference requirements.

“Today, NCAA members voted to allow college athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness opportunities, no matter where their school is located,” said Division I Board of Directors chair and Texas State president Denise Trauth. “With this interim solution in place, we will continue to work with Congress to adopt federal legislation to support student-athletes.”

The interim policy will remain in place until federal legislation or new NCAA rules are adopted. Prohibitions on pay-for-play and improper benefits tied to choosing a specific school remain intact, as well.

