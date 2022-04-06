Ohio State's C.J. Stroud Likes “Astronaut” Look, Safety Of New Riddell Axiom Helmet

"I think my health is more important than how it looks."

This spring, Ohio State redshirt sophomore quarterback C.J. Stroud is among the handful of players across the country testing out the new Riddell Axiom helmet, which has received mixed reviews from fans due to its design.

Stroud, on the other hand, thinks it is an upgrade over his previous helmet, the Riddell SpeedFlex Precision, because of its increased field of vision and the comfort of the padding inside, which he compared to memory foam. It also puts his health at a premium.

Stroud in the Riddell SpeedFlex Precision

“I like it. It’s like an astronaut look,” Stroud said during his media availability on Wednesday. “It’s a little odd looking, which I like. I’m not always looking to be normal, you know what I’m saying? Watch, in two years or a year and half, everybody is going to be wearing the helmet and nobody is going to be talking a mess anymore.

“I think it’s funny when people make fun of me and stuff. I don’t really care. I don’t want to say I’m a trendsetter, but I always try to start things. And it’s comfortable. I think my health is more important than how it looks. I don’t want to ever suffer a concussion or things like that. I have faith in my (equipment room) and the people at Riddell.”

Stroud in the Riddell Axiom

As Stroud alluded to, the Riddell Axiom uses a scanning app to capture the three-dimensional image of an athlete’s head and uses that to customize an internal system of pads for a personalized fit inside. The shell, meanwhile, has flex panels on the front, back and sides that work to reduce impact on collision.

The helmet also lacks a top bar on the facemask, which – like the optional visor – is installed directly into the shell and can be easily removed, unlike other styles that use clips. Stroud noted the lack of a top bar is the only thing he might change, though he feels like he can “see the whole world” without it.

“I don’t think it’s ugly. I think it’s pretty cool,” Stroud said. “It’s something people will warm up to.”

-----

-----

-----

